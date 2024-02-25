Grading Every Match Result From WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Drew McIntyre was the second Elimination Chamber winner of the night who everyone basically knew was going the distance, but unlike Becky Lynch, McIntyre was the only one of the six choices WWE presented that made any sense. For one thing, in a truly bizarre move, McIntyre was the only participant who spends the majority of his time on "WWE Raw," which also happens to be show frequented by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins — aka the prize waiting for the winner of the men's Chamber at WrestleMania. McIntyre has recent history with Rollins and they have an automatic storyline headed into WrestleMania; the other five all wrestle primarily on "SmackDown" and have been feuding either with each other or with other "SmackDown" stars. We can quibble with who was and wasn't in the Chamber match, but of the six wrestlers we had, McIntyre was the only logical choice.

Beyond that, however, McIntyre's victory was very intelligently booked, perhaps in a way that will inform the final structure of the world title match at WrestleMania. McIntyre scored three of the five eliminations, but each of them smacked of illegitimacy. He sneakily hit Bobby Lashley with a Claymore and pinned him after Lashley's injured arm prevented him from being able to lock in the Hurt Lock on LA Knight. Later, he took a Blunt Force Trauma from Knight, but Knight was jumped by AJ Styles before he could capitalize; McIntyre would pin Knight following Styles' brutal attack. Finally, when it was down to the final two, McIntyre ate an RKO from Randy Orton — only for Orton to get smashed in the face by a set of brass knuckles, courtesy of the previously-eliminated Logan Paul. McIntyre didn't even take advantage to hit another move, he just rolled over and laid his arm across Orton's body, pinning him directly off the brass knucks shot.

What this might allow WWE to do — if they want to — is use the perceived illegitimacy of McIntyre's victory to justify changing the match somehow, most likely by adding someone to it, with the obvious candidate (given recent storylines) being Sami Zayn. This would make a ton of sense considering McIntyre has lost twice to Rollins, recently, in singles title matches — once at Crown Jewel in November and again on "WWE Raw: Day 1." A third singles match between them would be somewhat underwhelming as a creative idea, and booking the match the way they did leaves the door open for WWE to make changes.

We also have to give credit for the way the men's Chamber, in stark contrast to the women's, set up almost everyone involved for their next storyline heading into Mania. Kevin Owens and Logan Paul have already been feuding, with Paul picking up a DQ victory over Owens at the Royal Rumble; now, Paul has cost Orton the Chamber match after Orton eliminated both Paul and, immediately before him, Owens. All three men — or at the very least Paul and Orton — seem to have a program going forward, as do Knight and Styles. Considering that the men's Chamber had to be re-booked on the fly after the injury to its planned winner, CM Punk, WWE packing it with as much positive story advancement as they did is impressive.

Grade: A+