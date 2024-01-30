Grading Every Match Result From WWE Royal Rumble 2024

However you feel about Cody Rhodes, it's undeniable that WWE's choice to give him a second consecutive, completely clean Rumble victory was both a massive vote of confidence and an official crowning of Cody as the next top top star — which is to say, he's in a place now where he really should beat Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 40, and I'm someone who remains firmly of the opinion that Reigns winning at Mania 39 is the right call. Cody needed a major victory like this one, which hasn't been done in a quarter of a century and has only been done at all by three other people, to cement his status at the top of the card, and kudos to WWE for not being wishy-washy about it. For what WWE is trying to shape Rhodes into, this was 100% the right call.

Now, is there somebody who could have been made even more by their first Rumble win than Rhodes was by his second? You could make arguments for the likes of Sami Zayn, Damian Priest, and GUNTHER, but even then, it would be hard to top what Cody did Saturday night. Zayn doesn't have a natural storyline with either Reigns or Rollins at this point, Priest already has a path to the championship, and GUNTHER has his own record-shattering reign as Intercontinental Champion to worry about. Drew McIntyre could also have won his second Rumble, but he's doing great heel work lately and you don't want to set up heel McIntyre vs. heel Reigns, and he's already had plenty of title matches against Rollins lately.

The only person who could be considered a better choice is Jey Uso, who could have used a Rumble victory to firmly establish himself as a singles star, set up a WrestleMania re-match with Reigns in a move that would have even more storytelling weight behind it than Rhodes, and truly justify the "Main Event" Jey Uso nickname. It would have had been particularly strong given that he started at #1. Beyond that choice though, which is more a matter of personal taste than anything else, it's difficult to argue with the decision to give Cody his historic win.

And hey, at least they didn't give it to the perennially injured CM Punk, huh?

Grade: A