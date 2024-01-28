Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed WWE Universal Title In Four-Way Match At Royal Rumble

Though his opponents put up a good fight, Roman Reigns remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns pinned AJ Styles at tonight's WWE Royal Rumble, overcoming the odds to win the Fatal Four-Way and retain his championship in the night's second bout. With his victory, Reigns has ensured that his dominant run over the last three-plus years will continue, likely until at least WWE WrestleMania 40 this April.

The Tribal Chief was able to retain with the help of his cousin, Solo Sikoa. Reigns' ally arrived mid-match to provide some backup, launching attacks on all of his cousin's challengers. At one point, it looked as though Randy Orton had Reigns beat, but the interference of Sikoa ensured that the match went on. Eventually, Reigns was able to land a spear on Styles while both Orton and LA Knight were on the outside, pinning the veteran for the three-count.

As of now, Reigns is not expected to appear at next month's WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, which will take place in Perth, Australia. Based on his schedule in recent months, it seems unlikely that Reigns will put his championship on the line again until the big event. Whoever wins tonight's Men's Royal Rumble match could decide to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania, or they could opt for the World Heavyweight Championship currently held by the injured Seth Rollins. Despite tearing his MCL and meniscus, Rollins is expected to be back in action by the time WrestleMania rolls around.