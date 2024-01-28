Logan Paul Beats Kevin Owens (By Disqualification) In WWE Royal Rumble US Title Match

Logan Paul is still the WWE United States Champion following a controversial victory over Kevin Owens. Towards the end of the US title clash at tonight's Royal Rumble event, security sent one of Paul's associates to the back after he appeared at ringside. Moments later, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller made their presence felt, with Theory passing a pair of brass knuckles to the champion. After Paul kicked out of a roll-up, Owens used the knuckles, only for the referee to spot them on the former WWE Universal Champion's hand at the last moment during a pin attempt. The official ultimately disqualified Owens. Post-match, Owens sent Paul through the commentary table.

Paul first won the WWE United States Championship at last November's Crown Jewel premium live event. That night in Saudi Arabia, Paul cheated his way to victory by using a pair of brass knuckles to capture the belt from Rey Mysterio. Meanwhile, Owens has been feuding with Theory and Waller on "WWE SmackDown" in recent weeks, which explains their interference in this evening's title match.