Kabuki Warriors Title Defense Added To WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show

Though the main card of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth still only features one match, the company has announced that there will be a pre-show bout for fans to enjoy. Kairi Sane and Asuka, the Kabuki Warriors, will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to start things off tomorrow (via Fightful).

This will be the second title defense for the Kabuki Warriors after defeating Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on the February 5 installment of "WWE Raw." The duo of Asuka and Sane previously defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to win the championship last month on "WWE SmackDown."

Meanwhile, both LeRae and Hartwell made attempts to secure a spot in tomorrow's Women's Elimination Chamber match but failed to do so. The longtime allies will now have an opportunity to capture their first gold on the main roster after previously holding the "WWE NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship together in 2021. The pair's last victory came against Green and Niven during "Raw" on January 15.

Following the tag title bout, tomorrow's main card will consist of the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches, The Judgment Day defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, and the only singles match of the day — Rhea Ripley defending her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax.

Both Ripley and Jax hail from Australia originally, so the crowd should be heavily invested in the bout. The winner of that match will defend their title at WWE WrestleMania 40 against whoever wins the Women's Elimination Chamber, while the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.