Asuka And Kairi Sane Claim WWE Women's Tag Titles For Damage CTRL On SmackDown

Asuka and Kairi Sane appeared Friday night, with "Kabuki Warriors" in big, bold letters on the titantron behind them and their old theme song playing. They marched with confidence towards their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, and for good reason, as they would wind up winning it, and the titles.

The match started slowly. At one point, Carter was incapacitated, and Chance was left alone in the ring. Asuka and Sane surrounded her, but Chance fended both women off and sent them both to the outside. Carter slowly clawed her way back to the apron for a tag. The match's tide briefly shifted in favor of the champions when a now-legal Carter dove to the outside to take out Asuka and Sane. After a brief beatdown by The Kabuki Warriors, Sane attempted to end the match early with an Insane Elbow. Carter deflected the hit by placing both of her feet up.

Asuka was tagged in after the failed Insane Elbow attempt, only to be beat down by Chance and Carter. The Kabuki Warriors proved that their chemistry had not suffered during their time apart when Sane broke up a pin attempt after Carter and Chance successfully landed the Keg Stand. Carter and Chance attempted to set Asuka up for The Afterparty, only for Sane to intervene and force a flying Chance to opt for a crossbody. Chance was soon neutralized after an Alabama Slam onto the announce table from Sane.

In the ring, Asuka set Carter up for an Insane Elbow. Sane's elbow connected, and one pinfall later, Sane and Asuka claimed a victory, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Dakota Kai, Bayley, and IYO SKY met them on the ramp, and celebration was in order for Damage CTRL and the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

This is the second reign for The Kabuki Warriors, whose first reign from 2019 to 2020 is the longest in the history of the modern belts. Moreover, they only need to hold the titles for 40 days or so to pass the record for combined days as champion, currently held by Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Asuka, meanwhile, becomes the first woman to enjoy four overall reigns with the championship — she also has tag title reigns alongside Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. As for Carter and Chance, their first reign ends after just 39 days — though that actually puts them ahead of four other championship teams on the all-time list.