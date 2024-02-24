AJ Styles Ambushes LA Knight During Men's Match At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

LA Knight has kept himself busy for the past couple of months, from competing in a Fatal Fourway at Royal Rumble 2024 to defeating Ivar to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. Knight has also been busy making enemies, and the shadow of one of his most recent adversaries, AJ Styles, cost him his WrestleMania opportunity after a sneak attack during the Elimination Chamber match.

After an injured Bobby Lashley took his leave from the Elimination Chamber, the door was left wide open for a wily Styles to slip into the structure, steel chair in hand. Amidst the chaos of not one, but two successful BFTs from Knight to Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre respectively, Styles interrupted Knight's pin cover with a brutal attack. Styles repeatedly slammed the chair onto Knight's back, to the point where the chair was bent and broken. Unsatisfied, Styles ended his assault by delivering a Styles Clash onto a chair.

Officials eventually separated the two bitter enemies, but the damage was done. McIntyre took advantage of Styles' ambush to pin Knight, and Knight was eliminated from the match, his WrestleMania dreams dashed. Styles lost his Elimination Chamber spot after McIntyre defeated him on the February 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Knight was involved with that loss, and has infuriated Styles during the weeks leading up to today's event. Clearly, Styles was undeterred by his loss to McIntyre, and instead has his sights on Knight for the foreseeable future.