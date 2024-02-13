LA Knight, Two Other WWE Stars Qualify For Elimination Chamber Matches On Raw

Perth will be screaming "Yeah!" during the men's Elimination Chamber match, as LA Knight overcame Ivar in a hard-hitting qualifying match on the latest edition of "WWE Raw." In the last moments of the match, Ivar went up to the top rope for his iconic Doomsault. Knight rolled out of the blast zone at the last moment, and took advantage of a stunned Ivar to land a successful BFT. One three-count later, Knight solidified his place in the Elimination Chamber match, the winner of which will earn a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

Knight was not the only person to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match Monday night. Earlier in the evening, Bobby Lashley overcame "Big" Bronson Reed to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber match, adding himself to a field that includes the aforementioned Knight along with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. The final two entrants will be determined on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" — Kevin Owens will take on Dominik Mysterio while Logan Paul battles The Miz in the final two men's qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan added a stop in Australia to her "revenge tour" after defeating Zoey Stark in a women's qualifying match. Morgan was among the women named in a Monday report on the six women who will enter Elimination Chamber; Naomi and Tiffany Stratton are expected to join her on "SmackDown," while a "last chance" battle royal on next week's "Raw" is likely to be won by Jade Cargill. Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch have also qualified — Lynch and Morgan have reportedly been seen as the favorites to earn the WrestleMania title shot at stake, which will likely be against Rhea Ripley.