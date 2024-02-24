CM Punk Posts Emotional Message About Missing WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is in the books, and the fans in Perth, Australia got to see some of WWE's biggest stars on full display. Rhea Ripley was in the main event, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were on "The Grayson Waller Effect," and both Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre booked their tickets to WrestleMania 40 by winning the Elimination Chamber matches. However, one person who was not in Australia to witness the event live was CM Punk.

The former WWE Champion tore his triceps taking a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble, and looks to be out of action until the late summer as he recovers. He made an appearance in Las Vegas at the WrestleMania 40 kickoff media event, but wasn't able to make the trip to Perth to see the rest of the WWE roster in action. Clearly upset by the fact he missed out on such a big occasion, Punk took to his Instagram story to express how he was feeling.

Punk wrote ""Had a rough day mentally today. My heart and spirit are in Perth. Just a hard day staying positive and nobody wishes I was there performing for the fans more than me. Enjoy the show, appreciate you all." Punk hasn't had the best of luck with injuries over the past two years. Both of his reigns as AEW World Champion were cut very short thanks to sustaining a broken foot in June 2022, and another torn triceps in September 2022. However, his AEW tenure was further marred by his involvement in the "Brawl Out" incident with The Young Bucks.