Seth Rollins Retains Title On Day 1 Edition Of WWE Raw

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained his title on this week's "WWE Raw," defeating former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show. Rollins was close to losing the championship after Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest attacked him with the briefcase, following which McIntyre then landed a Claymore.

McIntyre and Rollins put on a quick-paced, physical match, with both putting everything on the table, which included high-flying moves, Superplexes, and Falcon Arrows. The champion seemed to have nailed the win when he landed a Curb Stomp and Pedigree on the Scotsman, who just about kicked out. Priest and Dominik Mysterio then arrived at the ring, with the latter distracting the referee to allow his Judgment Day partner to hit Rollins with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

McIntyre, though, didn't want to lose the opportunity to become a world champion again and attacked both Priest and Dominik on the outside. He then returned to the ring and landed a Claymore Kick on Rollins, but it wasn't to be his day as Rollins put his foot on the rope to break the pinfall. An irate and frustrated McIntyre dragged Rollins to the top of the commentary table, but the champion countered, landing a Pedigree on the announce desk. He then dragged McIntyre to the ring to land a Curb Stomp and get the three count to extend his title reign.

This was McIntyre's second loss to Rollins in recent months as he had previously lost to him at the Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia in November. Rollins has now surpassed 220 days as the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion, having won the title at the Night of Champions show in May.