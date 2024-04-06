The Rock And Roman Reigns To Set WWE Historic WrestleMania Records This Weekend

The Rock's high-profile return to WWE has been highlighted by many promo segments defining his new character "The Final Boss," as well as his upcoming blockbuster main event match at WrestleMania 40. While he already boasts numerous accolades, Rock will make history regardless of the outcome of said bout by simply stepping into WrestleMania tonight.

While his last official match took place at WrestleMania 32, many instead point to his major WrestleMania 29 match against John Cena as the last time Rock truly competed. Unfortunately, he took a lengthy absence from the ring after his aforementioned 2016 appearance, due to his Hollywood pursuits and the injuries he suffered when clashing with Cena. However, tonight, Rock joins The Undertaker as one of only two wrestlers to have main-evented a WrestleMania in four separate decades (the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.) The only other wrestlers who come close to this feat have been Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and Shawn Michaels, who main-evented in three different decades.

However, not only is Rock making history, but so is Roman Reigns. WrestleMania has notably been a two-night event since 2020, and Reigns will officially become the first WWE Champion to headline both nights. Additionally, Reigns is also going to be the first WWE Champion to headline WrestleMania in a non-title tag team match since Hulk Hogan did during 1985's first-ever 'Mania. "The Tribal Chief" will also break Hulk Hogan's record for overall WrestleMania main events, leaving WrestleMania 40 with nine. Recently, The Rock and Reigns made an appearance on "The Tonight Show," where "The Final Boss" commented on their opponents, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. According to The Rock, their victory will be a given.

