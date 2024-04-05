The Rock Gets Candid About WWE WrestleMania 40 Opponents Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

During Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, The Rock will return to the Squared Circle for the first time since WrestleMania 32, where he squashed Erick Rowan in an 11-second match. This time, "The Final Boss" teams up with Roman Reigns and take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Ahead of the clash, Rock shared his prediction of the outcome in an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Rock seemed confident, proclaiming that he already knows he and Reigns will be victorious this weekend, and then described his two opponents. "You have a guy named Cody Rhodes — for those of you who may not know: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, they're both bad-a**es in their own right. I liken Cody Rhodes to Luke Skywalker — true. And I liken Seth Rollins to The Joker." However, despite his interesting comparisons, he still emphasized that "there can only be one."

"When there is only one, you have "The Tribal Chief" and you have "The Final Boss" — and so I have the pleasure of getting back into the ring, I've been working my a** off for the past three [weeks], I've been working hard, he's been working with me." Lastly, Rock recalled the question that led to why he and Reigns are teaming up now. "What can we do to create a main event for WrestleMania that we could say is the biggest WrestleMania of all time? And so here we are."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

