WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Well, here we are. For the 40th consecutive year, "The Show of Shows" has arrived. And for the first consecutive year, Wrestling Inc. has arrived to make our official WWE WrestleMania 40 picks.

We've compiled our consensus picks for every PPV and PLE so far in 2024, and if the recent past is any indication, you can view this column as less of a prediction and more of a spoiler. We are 20-2 as a group so far this year, with the meaning the person a majority of us predict to win a PPV match is almost always the person who wins that match. But with three massive WWE shows taking place over two days, WrestleMania weekend has the potential to elevate our hot streak to new heights — or dash it against the rocks of defeat.

To kick things off, let's talk about Night One of WrestleMania, a stacked card with seven highly-anticipated matchups. In some cases, the results seem fairly obvious — what's up, Jey Uso and Jade Cargill — but overall this was a tough card to figure out. Where did we ultimately land? Let's get to the picks!