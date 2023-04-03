Bianca Belair Confirms Her Undefeated Record At WWE WrestleMania Is 'The New Streak'

Bianca Belair successfully defended her "Raw" Women's Championship on night two of WrestleMania 39, continuing her reign of dominance on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." Officially putting herself at 3-0 at WWE's biggest event of the year, Belair believes she's positioned her WrestleMania record in a realm only The Undertaker has ever been in.

"I definitely think this is the new streak," Belair said during the WrestleMania 39 Sunday press conference.

"I did it at WrestleMania 37, main evented, didn't think I could top that. Went and stole the show with Becky Lynch last year at WrestleMania 38 and won this title and got to defend this title all year long against some amazing women and now to walk into WrestleMania now and step in the ring with someone like Asuka and defeat her and three-peat, it's been amazing. I think I'm hopefully on the road to being Mrs. WrestleMania, and hopefully, this is the new streak."

Belair stated that despite the mist Asuka tried to spray her with during the match, the former Women's Champion is an incredible competitor and amazing to be in the ring with.

Belair added to her own streak with the win, but her challenger's dubious losing streak at "The Show of Shows" stretched on, with her losing five matches. Asuka has never won a match at WrestleMania, despite being put in great spots each year and having wrestled at five Manias, one as a part of the pre-show battle royal.

Asuka's streak started with a loss to Charlotte Flair after the "Empress of Tomorrow" won the 2018 Royal Rumble match, while she's also lost to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37 and dropped the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 36.