WWE Star R-Truth Promises He's Not Done With The Judgment Day

For quite some time, R-Truth fought hard to be accepted by The Judgment Day, and despite defeating JD McDonagh for a spot in the faction, he was still denied a spot in the group.

In a recent appearance on WWE's "The Bump," Truth commented on his history with the faction and his plans to seemingly go to war with them. Truth initially voiced his hesitance to speak about what happened between him and Judgment Day, but later admitted that he's been hurt both physically and emotionally.

"I'll say this, it is what it is and it was what it was. I'm sore, I'm hurt. Emotionally. Physically. I still got my ... Judgment Day. I'm not with them yet. I'm not done with them."

Truth claimed he made the faction a lot of money and pointed out that they treated him badly, especially Damien Priest.

"I made them a lot of money. I got them a good deal on TV, I got the cable hooked up, I did all that stuff around there with Judgment Day," said Truth. "You saw how they treated me? Not only did they beat me down, but what DP [Damien Priest] did last week? Nah ... I just don't wanna talk about it."

He took responsibility for creating the upcoming "6-Pack Ladder Match," claiming that it was because The Judgment Day is afraid of ladders, while he's defeated all his fears except for ghosts.

"Well, we heard they was scared of them ladders, it makes sense to me! All of them are scared of ladders! They ain't gonna admit it, you know what I'm saying? I broke my fear of ladders and of spiders, I'm not scared of none of them no more. I'm still watching out for ghosts though."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Bump" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.