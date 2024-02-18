Damian Priest Gets Candid About WWE Star R-Truth (Who's Not A Member Of Judgment Day)

R-Truth's efforts to join The Judgment Day have been a notable source of entertainment for not only the WWE Universe, but also for some of the Judgment Day members themselves. During a recent interview with "Inside The Ropes," Damian Priest opened up about his experience working with R-Truth, particularly when it comes to filming segments with him. While Priest does his best to maintain a stern on-screen presence, Truth's comedic energy has admittedly caused him to break character (and break out a smile) on several occasions.

"He hasn't gotten close to cracking me, I've been cracked," Priest said. "I'm open, I'm scrambled. He got me. It's unbelievable. I could go in and I know what he's gonna do. I know he's going to try to do that. I know he's going to try to break me and make me laugh, that's what he does. And no matter how hard you try, no matter how much you're expecting him to say something, it doesn't matter. You look at his face and in his delivery, it's impossible to stay serious. Maybe some can [keep a straight face], but I'm not one, and I'm usually pretty good at not laughing. I'm a pretty serious person especially when I need to be, but that guy, he'll break anybody. I really do believe that. He's gotten me a few times. I think I could hold my stuff together now, but for a few times, especially when we were starting, I had no chance."

Despite Rhea Ripley's declaration that he was not a member of The Judgment Day, R-Truth has continued his attempts to maneuver his way into the stable — attempts that even included splitting the profits generated from his customized Judgment Day merchandise. However, after receiving repeated beatdowns from Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, Truth's on-screen character seems to finally be realizing that his efforts were done in vain.

