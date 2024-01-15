How R-Truth Feels About Working With Judgment Day On WWE Television

R-Truth returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, and he has since been involved in a storyline where he believes he's a member of Judgment Day. Truth returned from a serious quadriceps injury that required surgery and kept him out of action for around a year. The injury left the star feeling stir-crazy at home, and he discussed his return and how much fun he's having on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio." Truth noted that WWE fans can tell if you're not having fun on television, but that's not something he has to worry about.

"I'm genuinely having fun. I'm happy to be back. I couldn't wait to get back," Truth said. "Y'all know I [was just] at home for a long time, man. Even my wife and kid were asking me, 'Don't you got a job? Don't you have to go back to work?' I was ready, man. I was ready to get back to work... That's part of it, man. The fun is just half of the work. The rest of the work is just making everybody have fun and enjoy seeing you have fun, so they're having fun."

Truth said he was ready to return to the sport he loves, noting that he was happy when he found out he'd be working with Judgment Day. He said Damian Priest wanted to keep him around, and Truth believes he even went to Paul "Triple H" Levesque about it.

"It was like when they said, 'You're going to work with Judgment Day,' I was like, 'Let's do it. Let's do it. I'm ready. What are we doing?' They could've told me I was working with anybody; I was ready. But, I will say this: The Judgment Day, they all fought for me. I have to say that."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.