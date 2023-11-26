R-Truth Returns To WWE Programming In Survivor Series Backstage Segment

There was an unexpected, but welcome sight during a backstage segment at Survivor Series: War Games on Saturday. A previously injured R-Truth made an appearance alongside Pretty Deadly, Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, and Alpha Academy in a plug for Ruffles potato chips. In the segment, all involved were eating the chips when Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson began arguing with Otis, saying they were called "crisps" rather than "chips."

A brawl broke out over the argument about how to refer to the Ruffles and bowls of the chips were thrown. R-Truth appeared out of nowhere, eating his own bowl of the snacks, and said he had "been there the whole time." The last time the real-life Ron Killings, a multiple-time WWE 24/7 champion, was seen on WWE TV was during an episode of "WWE NXT" in November 2022 when he took on Grayson Waller.

During the match, Truth attempted to flip over the top rope onto Waller on the outside of the ring and seemingly slipped and plunged to the floor, clutching his leg. Truth suffered a serious quad injury and had to undergo surgery. There is currently no word as of this writing if Truth is set to appear further on WWE TV or if the now 51-year-old is cleared to compete.

