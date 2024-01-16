Finn Balor Admits R-Truth Is 'Growing On' Him After WWE Raw

Over the last few weeks, R-Truth has slowly but surely worked his way into the good graces of The Judgment Day on "WWE Raw." Producer Brian "Road Dogg" James has previously insisted that Truth is an actual member of The Judgment Day, and last night's "Raw" seemed to solidify his position in the faction even further. Posting a video of himself and Dominik Mysterio to X, Finn Balor shared that he's starting to come around on the veteran.

I gotta be honest... @RonKillings is growing on me 🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/A8Ftzk4O5A — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 16, 2024

The video shows Balor and Mysterio rejoicing at the bag full of money Truth gave them last night. As revealed during the episode, Truth made the cash by selling his own merchandise for The Judgment Day. While Balor and Mysterio celebrate the money, Balor can be heard declaring that J.D. McDonagh doesn't deserve any of the cash because he's not on the shirt, setting up further division in the group.

Last night's "Raw" featured Truth teaming up with The Miz against Balor and Damian Priest. However, in addition to offering up their cut of merch profits, Truth hesitated in his offense, helping The Judgment Day win. Similarly to Balor, Truth denied McDonagh any of the money, declaring that one had to be an official member of The Judgment Day to get any of the proceeds.

Both Truth and McDonagh have attempted to work their way into the faction in recent months and, though it seemed for a while that McDonagh was finding success, Truth seems to have surpassed him. The veteran recently discussed his place in the ongoing "Raw" storyline, with Truth stating that he was having an excellent time working with The Judgment Day on TV.