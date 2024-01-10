Road Dogg Settles Whether R-Truth Is A Part Of WWE's Judgment Day Faction

The close-knit Judgment Day faction welcomed JD McDonagh into their ranks recently, and shortly after that a sixth member began following around the gothic group of WWE superstars, R-Truth. On "Oh You Didn't Know," WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James was asked about the legitimacy of Truth's claim to being Judgment Day's sixth ranger.

"You know [R-Truth] is," James confirmed. "He beat that other dude that looks like a Funko Pop [JD McDonagh]." Despite protests from his co-host and the comments, James stuck to his guns "I saw him beat JD McDonagh so JD's out and he's in," James said, going on to explain the work that Truth puts in to his new group. "He wears a lot of hats in this. Sometimes he does PR. Sometimes he's rearranging furniture ... so I think to say he's not in there is just to be disingenuous." Ringside Collectibles seems to agree with James, as they've included Truth in their collection of Judgment Day action figures.

Judgment Day would seemingly disagree with James, as they have been nothing but annoyed with R-Truth, trying to force him to take the hint. They even faced Truth in a tag match, where Truth teamed with his former Awesome Truth partner The Miz to defeat McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, but Truth still maintains his allegiance to the group. Truth has been back on WWE television since Survivor Series: War Games, where the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion made a surprise appearance backstage after months away with a leg injury, which he suffered in November 2022 in a match with Grayson Waller on "WWE NXT."