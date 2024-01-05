WWE's Rhea Ripley Clarifies R-Truth's Status In The Judgment Day

Following his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, R-Truth declared himself as the newest member of The Judgment Day stable. Truth's association with The Judgment Day was then seemingly reinforced when he defeated JD McDonagh in an unofficial "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" match on the December 18 episode of "WWE Raw." Despite Truth's victory over McDonagh, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley asserts that the former 24/7 Champion is not a member of The Judgment Day.

"I've had it up to here with Truth, I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day," Ripley said on the "WWE 2024 Preview Special." "It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together [on 'Raw' recently], don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together. They should stay away from The Judgment Day, because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now, and he's trying to weasel his way in. He's breaking into our clubhouse. That's not okay. You can't just break into our clubhouse. He's putting himself into all of the things that we're working so hard for. He's coming up to the Judgment Day music. To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this. We have not come to an agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So far, he is not. Sorry, everyone."

As Ripley alluded to, Monday's episode of "Raw" featured a tag team match pitting R-Truth and The Miz (together known as Awesome Truth) against Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. Truth, however, experienced some confusion as to who his tag team partner was, causing him to migrate to The Judgment Day's corner at various points in the matchup.

