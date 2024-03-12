Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships To Be Defended In Six-Pack Ladder Match At WrestleMania 40

The general managers of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" had a big announcement for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday.

Adam Pearce and "SmackDown's" Nick Aldis appeared in a pre-taped backstage segment on "WWE Raw" to announce that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be defending their titles against five other teams in a six-pack tag team ladder match at the "Showcase of the Immortals."

The teams will be determined in qualifying matches on both "Raw" and "SmackDown" in the coming weeks, according to the general managers. The participants of the tournament were not immediately announced on Monday, but the video showed the likes of Legado del Fantasma, The New Day, DIY, the Creed Brothers, the Awesome Truth, Indus Sher, Pretty Deadly, Alpha Academy, LWO, the Authors of Pain, New Catch Republic, and the Street Profits.

Judgment Day's Priest and Balor were seen backstage following the announcement and were not pleased. Priest said he "had never had a problem with a general manager until now," and he and Balor went to Pearce's office. Priest told Pearce that they have already proven themselves to be the best, and Judgment Day wanted to know who came up with the idea for the match. Pearce said he and Aldis were having a conversation with the Miz and R-Truth, who seemingly came up with the idea. This further angered Priest, leading to a match between the Money In The Bank briefcase holder and Truth later in the night. As of this writing, the first qualifiers for the match at WrestleMania were not yet set.