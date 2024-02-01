Naomi Talks About 'Emotional' Return To WWE At Royal Rumble 2024

Following a 20-month period away from WWE programming, former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Naomi made a glowing return to the company during the 2024 Royal Rumble event. Naomi's resurgence was accompanied by a warm reception from the WWE Universe and a historic performance in securing the second-longest time spent in a single Women's Royal Rumble match — a time that trails shortly behind that of this year's winner, Bayley. During an appearance on "WWE's The Bump," Naomi spoke about the variety of emotions surrounding her WWE comeback.

"I get a little teary-eyed [thinking about it]. It was just magical," Naomi said. "It felt like a movie. That's the type of stuff dreams are made of. Having the opportunity to have a comeback like that and a moment like that, not many get to experience things like that, moments like that. The power in the magnitude of what that feels like, I wish everybody in life could feel that and experience that because it was very special. The best way I can put it is just magical."

Naomi's return saw her join the field from the number two position, kicking off the Women's Royal Rumble match alongside the first entrant, Natalya. Given her early entry, Naomi initially experienced a sense of nervousness. After hearing the crowd's buzzing reaction to her appearance, though, that feeling subsided.

"I was pretty nervous, but after receiving that response and welcome back, I didn't care about anything after that," Naomi said. "I just wanted to go and I just wanted to give everybody what they had gave me, and that was all of that love and energy."

