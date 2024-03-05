Taking Our Lumps Or A Victory Lap: Wrestling Inc's AEW Revolution 2024 Report Card

As predictable as WWE Elimination Chamber may have been, with a clean sweep of its four main card matches that shot our consensus record to 13-1 on the year, we came into our first AEW pay-per-view of the campaign (and our first foray into a PLE/PPV outside of the WWE-sphere for our predictions) thinking that we'd be in some trouble here. But while the results did muster up some separation for our internal individual standings, as a whole, we crushed it again at 7-1. That's 20-2 on the year, and we'll take that any day.

Are we bragging? Well, maybe a little, but no, not really, because what's more important here is that The Rock is right: things in the pro wrestling world are cool again, with most everything humming along in a collective fashion that makes a whole lot of sense and is bringing far more smiles to the faces of those who watch it than it is frowns. Most people who participate in our PLE and PPV predictions cast a vote for what they want to happen, what they think should happen, or both. So the fact that we've hit on 20 and missed on only two tells you that most of us are getting what we want, expect, or both. And that's just great.

Now remember, as a general rule, we don't do pre-show stuff, and when a multi-person match gets scrapped in favor of a bigger multi-person match (or some other late alteration happens on a card), we skip that too. In this case, folks, that was a good thing, because that eight-man "All-Star Scramble" didn't deserve the near 16 minutes it got on the Revolution card and it doesn't get another minute here either. But everything else does, and there's a lot of it so with an eye on an uptick in brevity, let's have a look back on how our 16-person gaggle of picks fared at AEW Revolution.