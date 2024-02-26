Taking Our Lumps Or A Victory Lap: Wrestling Inc's WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Report Card

Others receiving votes: none

Speaking of "truth," R-Truth played no factor in this match, which is a prediction a lot of us would have gotten wrong had it been part of our recipe. Alas, it was not, which helped since Truth apparently went to Austria and not Australia anyway. Regardless, our pundits unanimously predicted that Finn Balor and Damian Priest would retain over New Catch Republic, and that they did. It just wasn't time for A) TJD to drop the belts (which is probably better-suited for a "babies-up" event like WrestleMania) or B) for Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne to don the gold — certainly not with Bate having just six main roster matches under his belt to this point. Now that's not to say that we don't see big things in the near future for Bate and Dunne. We do. In fact, we see gold sooner rather than later. Just not yet. And also, we haven't stopped celebrating "Butch" going bye-bye. Butch wasn't the worst but he wasn't the best either — and Pete Dunne might be.

The match itself was just fine (and as long as you're not Balor's thumb, you probably agree) but it begs the question now as to just what the hell is to become of the tag belts and The Judgment Day in turn come Mania. It's high time for both main roster shows to have their own champions and just how that gets accomplished is anyone's guess. Priest still has that pesky briefcase he can't seem to get rid of and Balor will be fine no matter how tag teams or factions shake out. In the meantime, let's load up the wagon for Bate and Dunne as far as knocking off a bunch more high-quality tag teams on the way to WrestleMania to keep them in the mix for whatever's next.