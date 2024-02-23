Backstage News, Potential Spoilers On WWE's Plans For Rhea Ripley At WrestleMania 40

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is currently preparing for her huge title defense against Nia Jax this Saturday at Elimination Chamber. It will be the first time she has competed at a Premium Live Event in her home country of Australia, and with over 40,000 people cheering her on, it's going to rank as one of the biggest matches of her career.

However, if Ripley retains, she will have another big match on the horizon in the form of a title bout at WrestleMania 40, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has given some insight in to what Ripley might be up to come April. Meltzer sees the Elimination Chamber event as built around Ripley, with there being chatter of her match getting the main event slot. If she were to retain, the likely plan for Ripley at WrestleMania 40 would be for her to face Becky Lynch, but there is no word at time of writing whether that match could close out either night of WrestleMania 40.

Lynch will also be in action at Elimination Chamber in Perth on Saturday. She is scheduled to be in the Chamber match to determine who faces the WWE Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 40. The only difference between Ripley and Lynch is the champion only has to take care of one opponent, whilst Lynch has to take care of five as she will have to fight off Bianca Belair, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan. If the plan comes together to have Ripley and Lynch face each other at WrestleMania 40, it will be only the second time the two women have had a televised singles match against each other, with the first coming on an episode of "WWE NXT" in 2019.