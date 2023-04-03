Becky Lynch Calls Rhea Ripley 'One Of The Greatest Female Wrestlers' She's Ever Seen, Can't Wait To Beat Her

Rhea Ripley finished her story during Saturday's WrestleMania 39, winning the 2023 Royal Rumble match from the No. 1 position, journeying to the "Grandest Stage Of Them All," and avenging her prior WrestleMania loss to Charlotte Flair to capture the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Speaking on Ripley's triumphant night was former Women's Champion Becky Lynch during a post-show interview with ESPN, who heaped high praise onto the 26-year-old following the biggest win of her young career.

"She is one of the greatest female wrestlers I have ever seen in my entire life," Lynch said. "She's a natural, she's a star, she's mesmerizing to watch, she is the future of the wrestling business I think — but I can't wait to beat her for that title one day!"

Ripley and Lynch have never faced off in single's competition on the WWE's main roster, with their first-ever bout ending in a no-contest in NXT back in 2019. Despite being one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Lynch said her time is going to come "one of these days" to re-enter the Women's title picture, mentioning that she's really excited to see what Ripley does next for the SmackDown women's division. Lynch said the division as a whole needs "a fresh coat of paint" and "couldn't think of a better fresh coat of paint than Rhea Ripley."

Lynch herself walked out of WrestleMania 39 successfully, helping a duo of WWE Hall of Famers in Trish Stratus and Lita defeat Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. As for what's next for Lynch, she and Lita currently hold the Women's Tag Team Championships, with WWE heavily implying that the winners of last night's women's tag team showcase match in Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could be next-in-line for title shots.