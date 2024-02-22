WWE's Rhea Ripley Shares Pic From Elimination Chamber Venue: 'What A Beautiful Sight'

This weekend's WWE Elimination Chamber event is set to take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Ahead of that show, Australia's own Rhea Ripley, who will defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, visited the 60,000-plus capacity venue. Along with a photo of her sitting in the stands at Optus Stadium, The Judgment Day member posted on X, "What a beautiful sight [Australia flag emoji]" #WWE Chamber."

WWE announced Elimination Chamber would be headed to Australia last September. At the tail end of 2023, Ripley expressed her excitement about performing in her home country. She noted it would be the first time she has wrestled in Australia while working for WWE. Meanwhile, Ripley recently visited Perth with her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio to promote the Premium Live Event. "Mami" and the former "WWE NXT" North American Champion experienced various local attractions in the area, including Rottnest Island and Matagarup Bridge.

After several years of performing on the Australian indies and having a brief run in Japan, Ripley signed with WWE in 2017. Her first taste of action in the TKO Group Holdings-owned promotion came in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, where she was eliminated by Dakota Kai in the second round. Since then, Ripley has become one of WWE's top stars, winning various accolades, including the WWE Women's World Championship, which she has held since defeating Charlotte Flair on the first night of WrestleMania 39. Her title defense against fellow Aussie Jax this weekend has been brewing since "The Irresistible Force" returned to the company last September and attacked Ripley. The clash was made official earlier this month after Ripley called out Jax for a fight.