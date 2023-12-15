Photo: Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley Go Exploring In Perth Ahead Of WWE Elimination Chamber

Next February, WWE will head to the land down under as they host the 2024 Elimination Chamber premium live event from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. As ticket sales for the show continue to soar, two of WWE's biggest stars took the opportunity to explore the surrounding areas in Western Australia.

Earlier today, WWE shared a series of photographs (via X) showcasing The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley "living their best lives" in Perth ahead of Elimination Chamber. For this trip, Ripley and Mysterio were escorted to the Matagarup Bridge, which is situated across the Swan River. In addition to providing pedestrians with an accessible route between Burswood and East Perth, the Matagarup Bridge also features a popular zip-lining attraction. In a separate WWE Instagram reel, Mysterio noted that he was not particularly fond of bridges, but as a token of his love for Ripley, he stepped up to take the plunge down on the zipline alongside her.

Outside of their descent from the Matagarup Bridge, Mysterio and Ripley also paid a visit to some local quokkas (small marsupials), where they snapped some smiling photos with the tiny creatures. The duo later spoke to some Western Australian media about their various adventures in the country, while also promoting the upcoming Elimination Chamber event.

Ripley, of course, is no stranger to the Australian scenery, as she was born and raised in Adelaide, South Australia, where she later went on to become a rising star in Australia's independent wrestling scene. Despite her lengthy history on the continent, WWE Elimination Chamber will mark Ripley's first Australia wrestling event in over six years. Her last AUS match occurred in July 2017 at Rock And Roll Wrestling, just one month before WWE began airing the inaugural Mae Young Classic.