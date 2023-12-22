WWE Star Rhea Ripley On Returning To Home Country Of Australia

In two months, WWE will return to the land down under for the 2024 Elimination Chamber event, which is set to emanate from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Before the entire WWE crew heads overseas, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, who is a native of Adelaide, South Australia, recently flew to Perth (alongside her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio) to speak with local media. During an interview with "The West Sport," Ripley expressed her elation toward the upcoming premium live event — a feeling she hopes to see matched by the audience in her home country.

"I'm very excited to hear exactly how loud everyone can be in that stadium. I think it's going to be insane," Ripley said. "It was really loud at [Wrestle]Mania, but to know that I'm going to be home, and this is the first time that I've been able to compete here for WWE, I think it's going to be a very good reaction. I'm excited."

Dominik Mysterio echoed similar sentiments about Australia's potential response to Ripley, stating, "I know my first WrestleMania in Dallas, the experience was crazy. Then a couple months later, we were in San Diego, and that's my hometown. I always said the reception in San Diego felt the same as it was in 'Mania. So I can't even imagine for her how it's going to feel when she comes home to a reception like that. It's going to be crazy."

In addition to their media rounds, Ripley and Mysterio also had the opportunity to explore some of the attractions around Perth, including the zip-lining experience offered by the Matagarup Bridge. The duo also snapped photographs with some adorable local quokkas (small marsupials).

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The West Sport" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.