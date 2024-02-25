Drew McIntyre Comments On 2024 Elimination Chamber Win

Ever since a surprising Money In The Bank cash-in ended his second reign as WWE Champion in 2021, Drew McIntyre has been on a mission to become world champion once again. And despite facing several challenges (and failed title pursuits) along the way, McIntyre is confident that his persistence will finally pay off at WrestleMania 40, where he challenges Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

McIntyre's title shot, of course, was birthed after he outlasted five competitors in the ever-punishing Men's Elimination Chamber match at WWE's titular premium live event on February 24. Following his victory, "The Scottish Warrior" is now vowing – much like Cody Rhodes – to finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

"I said I would do whatever it takes, not just for me, but for everybody else," McIntyre told "WWE's The Bump." "Every superplex, every dive off the cage, [and] every powerbomb in the back of my neck was worth it. I said I'd go through any obstacle. I pushed Cody to finish his story, that's what the fans wanted. Pushed Seth [Rollins] to stop being selfish. Some people are like, 'It's just so you can get Seth at WrestleMania.' Yeah, I just had to beat AJ Styles [in a qualifying match], and I just had to put myself through hell while jet lagged, while this eardrum appears to be burst. Worth it. I did it for each and every one of you. We're so close, so close. And at WrestleMania, we finish our own story and I finally get my moment."

April's clash between McIntyre and Rollins will serve as a Day 1 "WWE Raw" rematch, in which Rollins defeated McIntyre to retain his World Heavyweight Championship. This successful title defense, however, didn't come under the cleanest of circumstances, as McIntyre exhausted extra energy to thwart a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt from Damian Priest mid-match.

