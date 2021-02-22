The Miz is your new WWE Champion.
Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber main event saw Drew McIntyre retain the WWE Title inside the Chamber, defeating Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, and Randy Orton. McIntyre pinned Styles to win the match.
After the match, McIntyre celebrated the Chamber win until Bobby Lashley attacked him with a Spear. Lashley then destroyed McIntyre and left him laying after The Hurt Lock. Lashley then watched as The Miz made his entrance with a referee and his Money In the Bank briefcase. Miz attacked Drew after the bell rang, and hit him with a DDT but Drew kicked out. Miz then hit the Skull Crushing Finale to get the pin and win the WWE Title.
Lashley’s attack on McIntyre came after he lost the WWE United States Title earlier in the night to Riddle, in the Triple Threat that also included John Morrison. Also, Lashley’s teammate in The Hurt Business, MVP, was shown talking to The Miz backstage before the main event took place.
This is The Miz’s second reign with the WWE Title. McIntyre won the title back on the November 16, 2020 RAW with a win over Orton.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots of tonight’s title change and main event from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida:
