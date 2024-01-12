Orange Cassidy Explains How He's Found Success In AEW

Backed by two reigns as AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy has established himself as a regular fixture on AEW programming. Beyond that, though, Cassidy believes his unique character presentation is another contributor to his gradual ascent in the company. During an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Cassidy further explained how he's been able to find his success in AEW.

"A lot of people [think I'm an] overnight success. You don't need to know what I've done before this, I just want you to take me as I am now, which I think is very important because sometimes people get sympathy for the grind because we all can sympathize with something that's taken a long time to get to," Cassidy said. "But I want you to take me for who I am, as I am, right now. Eddie Kingston's a different story than me, but I know I could speak for myself when I say that I would not be able to have thrived the way I am in AEW if it was another place. AEW let me be me. They let me do what I want to do and I believed in it. My style is my style. I take a lot of pride in it that no one can say 'Oh, Orange Cassidy wrestles like this,' or 'Orange Cassidy is a guy like this who came before me.' I take a lot of pride in being an original."

While Cassidy prides himself on carving an original character for himself, he recognizes that there is a need to factor in the element of compromise as well, especially in the professional wrestling business. When surrounded by limitations, Cassidy believes performers have an opportunity to push themselves to be even more creative, which, in turn, can potentially birth the best art form of themselves and put them on a path to success.

