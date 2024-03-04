Samoa Joe Taunts Swerve Strickland & Adam Page After Retaining At AEW Revolution 2024

Samoa Joe successfully defended his World Championship at AEW Revolution this past weekend, and he was quick to take to social media to rub salt in the wounds of his opponents Swerve Strickland and Adam "Hangman" Page afterward.

"Keep the House. Just know The State is going to collect its taxes. When it comes to "Cowboys" They always seem to "choke" when it comes to the big games . #AndStill -The Management," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Despite the odds being stacked against him on the night, Joe walked away with his title after forcing Page to submit to the Coquina Clutch. This happened after Strickland opted not to use Prince Nana's crown to his advantage earlier in the match. However, there have been question marks amongst fans as to whether Page submitted legitimately or if he opted to give in to ensure his long-term rival Strickland could not win the gold he's obsessed with obtaining. Page is now reportedly set for some time off from AEW, which could be linked to him attacking the referee during the title match.

What is next for the three men remains to be seen, with Joe having made it clear he's the man on top of the men's division. But, even though his Revolution opponents will likely be keen to avenge their loss, Wardlow is next in line for a title shot after winning the All-Star Scramble match at the PPV. However, it has yet to be announced when that title match will happen, although the AEW Dynasty PPV is set for next month.