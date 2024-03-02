AEW Revolution 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

One of the toughest matches to call on the AEW Revolution card sees Eddie Kingston defend the Continental Crown Championship against Bryan Danielson. The reason why it's a tough match to predict is very simple: It all comes down to which version of Kingston shows up in Greensboro.

Since losing to Kingston in the Continental Classic Blue League Final, Danielson simply couldn't wrap his head around his defeatt. He'd beaten "The Mad King" twice before in AEW, but couldn't get the job done the third time. Then it hit him. He wasn't facing the same Kingston — he was facing a Kingston who was mature, focused, and most importantly, calm. Since then, Danielson has tried to get under Kingston's skin by doing a variety of things. He's called him "a bum", he's ignored him, he's flipped him the bird, and he even stole Bryan Keith's thunder when he was announced as "All Elite." None of these things rattled Kingston enough to snap — until he saw Danielson kick one of his heroes, Jun Akiyama, between the legs. Danielson got Kingston to be emotional, playing right into "The American Dragon's" plan.

This led to Danielson choking out Kingston on the most recent episode of "Dynamite," leading many to wonder if Kingston has it in him to pick himself up and walk into Revolution with a clear head. If Kingston wrestles emotional and angry, he's done for. But if he can maintain his focus, he stands a very good chance of winning — and Danielson has to show him respect and shake his hand afterwards.

Danielson has the ability to take away Kingston's life's work with a win, but 63% of us believe that the calm and composed Kingston is going to be the one to show up in Greensboro, and he will be the one leaving with the Continental Crown Championship, Danielson's respect ... and a very bruised chest, if their three previous meetings are anything to go by.

Written by Sam Palmer