Chris Jericho, More Participants Announced For New AEW Revolution Scramble Match

Following a hard-fought "AEW Dynamite" win over Atlantis Jr., a CMLL regular and the son of Atlantis Sr., who partnered with, wrestled against, and mentored a young Chris Jericho in Mexico 30 years ago, "The Ocho" claimed a spot in a newly-announced "All-Star Scramble Match" at "AEW Revolution" on Sunday.

The scramble, now set to replace what was being dubbed "Meat Madness" between Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer due to multiple injuries as per Tony Khan on X, will feature Jericho, Hook, Brian Cage, two opponents to be determined, and the aforementioned Wardlow, Hobbs, and Archer, creating some confusion as to the reason for the switcheroo in the first place. Khan's tweet, initially, said, in part, "With multiple wrestlers slated for AEW Revolution's Meat Madness match out injured + shelved by AEW docs, I'm temporarily freezing the bout until they're clear." As per Fightful, the final two spots will be determined via two "Rampage" matches: Magnus vs. Matt Sydal and Bryan Keith vs. Dante Martin vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.

Jericho, who was dubbed with his old school "Corazón de León" moniker and came out to that classic entrance music for the match, had perhaps more on his plate than he could chew in Atlantis Jr., whose high-flying prowess and athleticism gave him the upper hand on occasion throughout the match. The upset was not to be, however, as Atlantis Sr. threw in the towel with his boy in the Walls of Jericho to ice the win for the finisher's namesake. Jericho, who utilized dastardly tactics earlier on, showed respect for both father and son Atlantis, shaking their hands and hugging repeatedly, and raising both of their arms in celebration.