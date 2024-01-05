AEW's Eddie Kingston Talks Being Called A 'Bum,' Has Harsh Words For Bryan Danielson

Inaugural AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston has been on the receiving end of a ton of criticism over the past few years, but that's never held him back. During an interview on "Gabby AF," boldly brushed off all the naysayers and claimed the mantle of "The King of Bums."

Kingston has been called a bum by the likes of Bryan Danielson and even Jeff Jarrett, but this doesn't phase him at all. "I like being called a bum it's good. King of the Bums, King of the Underdogs, King of the Lowest of the Low -– I like that." The AEW star claims these titles don't bother him, and specifically brushed off Danielson, who he called "a judgemental pri*k" in response.

"The Mad King" has noticeably gotten into many heated spats with other wrestlers, most notably CM Punk. According to Kingston, in his younger days, he used to pick fights in bars with the biggest guys, but admits that today his peers don't like his "big mouth." "There's a lot of judgmental motherf*kers that think they're better than other people. I've been judged a lot in wrestling. I've been judged all over and it don't bother me."

However, his devil-may-care attitude originally began as a defense mechanism to the racism he experienced as a child with an Irish father and a Puerto Rican mother. "When I was growing up, it wasn't cool to be mixed. So, me not giving a f—k and not caring kind of started out as a defense mechanism, and sooner or later it just became reality."

Once he goes home he doesn't think about anyone who criticizes him, yet blasted Danielson one more time. "He's a f*king hippie. Bryan Danielson is a f*king hippie, there you go, you tree-hugging motherf*ker. There it is. That's what he is."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Gabby AF" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.