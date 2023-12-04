Bryan Danielson Comments On Eddie Kingston After AEW Continental Classic Match

On this past Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," Bryan Danielson returned to the ring after suffering an orbital fracture during the October 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The match also marked Danielson's first in the AEW Continental Classic tournament, which ended with a win over Eddie Kingston. On Sunday, All Elite Wrestling shared a post-match video of Danielson.

"There's a difference between me and Eddie Kingston. Eddie Kingston, physically, is tough as nails. You see it every time. He pours his whole heart every time he wrestles. Where he's not tough is mentally. You see you have to be both in this world because bad things are going to happen. In a tournament like the Continental Classic, bad things are going to happen," said Danielson while meditating in the locker room.

"The American Dragon" further talked about his injuries including how his arm is still not 100% and that the tournament means a lot to him because his full-time in-ring career is ending soon. If the current betting odds are right, Danielson will be winning the first-ever tournament.

EXCLUSIVE: A post-match meditation by The American Dragon @bryandanielson, after his first match in the #AEWContinentalClassic on Saturday Night #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/G5mPJbBUAU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2023

The next matches in the tourney are set for this upcoming episode of "Dynamite" — Jay White will face Jay Lethal, Swerve Strickland will be in action against Mark Briscoe, and Rush will face Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club cohort, Jon Moxley. Danielson's next Continental Classic bout will be against Andrade El Idolo on the December 9 episode of "Collision." Idolo, like Danielson, won his tournament match this past Saturday defeating Daniel Garcia.