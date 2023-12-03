AEW Continental Classic Report, Collision 12/2/2023

The Continental Classic tournament continued tonight on "AEW Collision" in Erie, Pennsylvania, with three Blue League matches. Tonight's bouts were the first Continental Classic matches for both Bryan Danielson and Andrade El Idolo.

Claudio Castagnoli and Brody King, who both won their Continental Classic tournament matches on last week's "Collision," wrestled in the opening bout of the evening. In a very even and physical bout that briefly spilled into the crowd, King defeated Castagnoli. The pinfall came after Castagnoli, who was attempting a springboard maneuver off the ropes, was instead stunned by King with a right punch, then a piledriver, and finally a lariat. With the victory, King has six points and leads the Blue League.

Andrade El Idolo wrestled Daniel Garcia in the second tournament match of the evening. In a fast-paced match, El Idolo eventually bested Garcia following a Flatliner hammerlock DDT to gain his first three points in the tournament. Just moments earlier, Garcia had El Idolo in a sharpshooter. The two shook hands after the match.

In the main event of tonight's "Collision," Bryan Danielson returned to action to face Eddie Kingston. The bout was Danielson's first since suffering an orbital bone injury in October and he wrestled the match wearing a patch over his eye. Both wrestlers hit each other with everything they had and kept getting up. Kingston even attacked Danielson's injured eye. With about three minutes left in the match, Danielson hit Kingston with a running knee to secure the victory and earn the three points.

The tournament continues this Wednesday night on "Dynamite" with three Gold League matches: Swerve Strickland faces Mark Briscoe, Jay White wrestles Jay Lethal, and Jon Moxley will take on Rush.