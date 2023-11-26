AEW Continental Classic Report, Collision 11/25/2023

AEW's first-ever Continental Classic tournament continued on "Collision." Two Continental Classic matches were held, both of which featured competitors from the Blue League. Of course, the tournament began on this past Wednesday night's edition of "AEW Dynamite." Jon Moxley, Jay White, and Swerve Strickland emerged victorious in Gold League matches that night with each picking up three points.

The show kicked off with the first of two Continental Classic matches as Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli stepped into the square circle to battle Daniel Garcia. After Castagnoli unsuccessfully attempted to win via a Sharpshooter submission, he managed to hit a Ricola Bomb on Garcia to secure the victory and the three points.

Current Ring of Honor World Champion and New Japan Pro-Wrestling Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston wrestled Brody King in the second Continental Classic match of the evening in the main event of the program. The match ended after Brody King was able to hit a piledriver followed by a Dante's Inferno to clinch the victory and go home with the three points.

King and Castagnoli won't have too long to enjoy their victories, however, as they're scheduled to face each other in another Blue League match on "Dynamite" this Wednesday night. In other Blue League tournament matches on Wednesday, Bryan Danielson returns to action against Eddie Kingston, while Andrade El Idolo wrestles Daniel Garcia.