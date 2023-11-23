AEW Continental Classic Report, Dynamite 11/22/2023

The AEW Continental Classic is officially underway, and three men from the Gold League earned themselves three points each after emerging victorious during Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite".

During the opening match of the show, Swerve Strickland defeated Jay Lethal after hitting Swerve Stomp off the top rope. Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett, as well as Strickland's Mogul Embassy stablemates were nowhere to be found at ringside per the tournament rule that everyone except for the competitors is barred from ringside.

Later on, La Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH came up short against Jay White as the latter redeemed himself after coming up short against MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear this past weekend. RUSH found himself on the receiving end of a low blow and a Blade Runner from The Bullet Club GOLD leader.

To close out the show, Jon Moxley scored his three points when he landed a pair of Death Riders on Mark Briscoe. Much like White, Moxley's win comes in light of a Full Gear loss of his own against International Champion Orange Cassidy with the title having been on the line.

The Continental Classic will continue this Saturday during AEW's double taping of "Collision" and "Rampage", with members of the Blue League squaring off against one another.