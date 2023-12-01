Bryan Danielson Emerges As Betting Favorite To Win AEW Continental Classic Tournament

The oddsmakers are beginning to weigh in on the AEW Continental Classic. The tournament, which just kicked off last week and will run through the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, is set up to inaugurate a new Triple Crown champion of sorts between the Continental Championship, NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, and the ROH World Championship. Now, we know who the favorites are shaping up to be.

According to BetOnline, Bryan Danielson is coming in at -135 to win the Blue League and +150 for winning the whole thing. As for the Gold League, the money people like Swerve Strickland there, registering him at +185. Based on those odds alone, Danielson vs. Strickland is lining up to be the tournament final once AEW hits the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island.

Danielson has yet to compete in a tournament match as he is still recovering from a broken orbital bone. In the meantime, Strickland has wrestled twice already, notching victories over both Jay Lethal and Jay White. Lethal's odds of winning the tournament currently sit at +10000 while White's are a bit more favorable at +220.

The next tournament matches happen this weekend on "AEW Collision" where Danielson will finally step into the ring — with Eddie Kingston as his opponent. Putting two of his titles on the line as the ultimate prize of the tourney, the odds aren't looking all that good for Kingston heading in. The odds of him walking away with all the belts in his possession are at +500.