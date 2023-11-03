Backstage Update: When & How AEW's Bryan Danielson Reportedly Suffered Latest Injury

More details continue to emerge regarding Bryan Danielson's fractured orbital bone. This morning, Fightful Select posted an update confirming a previous report that the injury took place during Danielson's match against Andrade El Idolo during the October 21 edition of "AEW Collision." It had previously been believed the injury took place during the tag match on "AEW Dynamite" days later. However, it seems the decision was made to have Danielson work through the injury in that match.

What is new compared to previous reports is when exactly the injury took place in the Andrade match. Danielson has reportedly told some that the broken orbital came early, with the injury being described as "a freak accident." The former WWE Champion was said to have been hit with an accidental forearm or elbow during the opening lock-up of the match, and you can spot the moment when the performer reacts to the injury.

The latest report also states that Tony Schiavone's line of having Danielson back by the end of the year remains the current plan. Just weeks ago, Danielson revealed that he intends to step back from full-time wrestling within the next year, making the timing of his injury all the more unfortunate. However, the good news is that he is expected back within the next two months.

This isn't the first time Danielson has broken his orbital bone. In 2007, during his time in Ring of Honor, Danielson suffered the same injury during a match against Takeshi Morishima, finishing out the bout all the same.