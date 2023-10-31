Update: More Details On Bryan Danielson's Recent AEW Injury

2023 certainly has taken its toll on Bryan Danielson's body. "The American Dragon" has suffered a handful of injuries wrestling for AEW that have complicated what may be his last full year as an in-ring competitor. He was banged up following his grueling Iron Man Match with MJF at AEW Revolution in March. He broke his arm during his bout with Kazuchika Okada at June's Forbidden Door in June. And now after recently returning from that surgery, it's a broken orbital bone that will put him on the shelf once again.

Believed to have occurred in a tag match with Claudio Castagnoli against Okada and Orange Cassidy on last Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Danielson may have actually wrestled in that bout already having suffered the new break. According to the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Danielson's injury occurred four days earlier on "AEW Collision" during his match with Andrade El Idolo. In the course of the match Andrade went for a back elbow. The two men's heads accidentally collided, and Andrade hit Danielson in the eye.

Danielson was sporting a black eye following the match, but the severity of the injury was not clear to him or AEW at first — some thought it was initially nothing serious at all. But once things became more apparent, the call was made to do the angle seen on "Dynamite" where Danielson took both an Orange Punch from Cassidy and a Rainmaker from Okada, paving the way to write him off television for the time being.

Whether or not Danielson opts for surgery is up in the air right now. Both he and AEW are optimistic that it might not be necessary for recovery and that the broken orbital bone could heal naturally, reducing the time he'd need to be away from the ring.