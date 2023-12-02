AEW Collision Results 12/2- Bryan Danielson Returns To Action, Continental Classic Continues

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the December 2 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The Blue League is in action tonight with three AEW Continental Classic matches. Bryan Danielson is returning to the ring since sustaining an orbital bone fracture on the October 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Danielson's first AEW Continental Classic tournament match is going to be against Eddie Kingston. Kingston has a lot on the line in this series since he's putting up both of his titles — the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship and the ROH World Championship.

The other two tourney matches will see Claudio Castagnoli face Brody King and Daniel Garcia in action against Rush.