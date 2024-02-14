'Timeless' Toni Storm Assesses Mariah May's Performance As Her Assistant

Since arriving to AEW, Mariah May has displayed a fierce loyalty and admiration for the AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. Her efforts to impress Storm have now seemingly paid off, as the "timeless" talent has officially labeled May as her assistant. On a recent episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Storm provided an evaluation of May's performance thus far, sharing her praise and gratitude for the actions May has taken to aid Storm during her reign.

"She is assisting me. She has picked up the slack for when [the personal butler] Luther has been dealing with his feet. She's been doing a fantastic job," Storm said. "I believe she's been following in my footsteps, which, can we blame her? Everybody does. She spent quite the extensive time in the land of the rising sun, [STARDOM]. She was [there] because of me. Paving the way for the younger women – that is what I do as a true professional. just want to give back, and the best way I can do it is give a chance to a young, hopeful like dear Mariah. She's very nice, very lovely. She's been doing a great job of carrying my things ... She's been paying her dues. She's been having some matches [too]."

As May continues to help Storm with various tasks, she has also begun to slowly build her in-ring AEW resume as well, with her latest victory taking place on the January 27 episode of "AEW Collision" against Lady Frost. May made her AEW in-ring debut earlier that month with a win over Queen Aminata on "AEW Dynamite."

