Mariah May's Debut Opponent For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Revealed

AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced new AEW star Mariah May's first opponent in the promotion. He revealed that the former Stardom wrestler will be facing former GCW Women's Champion Queen Aminata in her in-ring debut match on this week's "AEW Dynamite."

May had revealed during an interview with Renee Paquette during last week's episode of "Dynamite" that she was going to make her debut, though at the time she didn't know who was going to be her opponent. The English star signed with AEW back in November and has been featured alongside her idol, AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm on AEW television, and was part of Storm's recent feud with Riho. Last Saturday at Worlds End, Storm successfully retained her title against the first-ever AEW Women's Champion.

The 25-year-old's last in-ring match was on September 30, where she lost to former Future Of Stardom Champion Hanan at the Stardom 5Star Grand Prix 2023 event. May began her pro-wrestling career in 2019 and is a former Goddesses Of Stardom Champion.

May's first opponent in AEW, Aminata, has wrestled in the promotion before, with her last match resulting in a loss to Skye Blue on the December 22 episode of "AEW Rampage." Aminata has also wrestled for AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor.

Apart from May's in-ring debut match, Khan also announced that Swerve Strickland will be facing Daniel Garcia,, and Orange Cassidy will be defending his AEW International title against Dante Martin. This week's show is going to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.