Toni Storm Defeats Riho At AEW Worlds End, Retains Women's World Title

Toni Storm retained her AEW Women's World Championship against Riho at Worlds End. It was billed as a battle of the first vs. the best of AEW's Women's Champions, Riho having inaugurated the title in 2019 and Storm holding the joint record with three reigns in the title's history. Riho was also looking for revenge after Storm, Saraya, and Ruby Soho attacked her on "AEW Dynamite" in April, delivering a triple-powerbomb to the joshi star after spraying her with paint.

The match itself saw Riho look to catch the champion unawares with her fast and furious offense, Storm making use of her ringside butler Luther for assistance throughout the contest and grounding her challenger as she looked to get going. Toni Storm won the bout after ripping Riho from the second rope, the challenger landing flat on her back, rattling her before Storm used an over-the-back DDT to secure the pinfall. Mariah May came down to the ring to celebrate with her mentor after the match.

Riho had earned her title shot against Storm after running through the rest of The Outcasts in recent weeks upon her return. She first defeated Ruby Soho at "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" earlier this month, before cementing her title shot with another victory over Saraya at "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash" a week later. Storm continues her 43-day reign with her third title defense thus far.