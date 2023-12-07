Returning AEW Star Confronts Toni Storm After Women's World Title Defense On Dynamite

The inaugural AEW Women's World Champion has returned, and she has her sights set on current champion "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Riho came back to AEW after an intense battle between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Skye Blue on the December 6 episode of "AEW Dynamite". After reversing Blue's counter to the Storm Zero and rolling Blue up for the win, Storm's celebration was cut short by the returning Riho, who would enter the ring for a standoff against the champion. Storm attempted to instigate a brawl with Riho, but after a smooth dodge, Riho dropkicked Storm to the apron. She revved up for another attack to send Storm over the apron, but Storm ultimately escaped the encounter thanks to her butler, Luther.

Riho's choice to confront Storm is no accident. The two have a tense past with each other, including (but not limited to) Storm's former stable, The Outcasts, humiliating Riho by spray-painting an "L" on her body, not once, but twice. Riho is also no stranger to championship gold — she held the AEW Women's World Championship for 133 days after defeating Nyla Rose in the augural title match on October 2, 2019. While she would ultimately lose the title to Rose, Riho would continue to be a mainstay of the AEW women's division, but she hasn't competed in a televised AEW match since April. Now, Riho is back, and a championship match with Storm seems to be brewing.