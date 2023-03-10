AEW Rampage Live Coverage (03/10) - Sammy Guevara Vs. Action Andretti, Nyla Rose Vs. Riho, Konosuke Takeshita Vs. Preston Vance And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on March 10, 2023, coming to you from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California!

Before he teams up with fellow Jericho Appreciation Society members Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia to take on The Elite and House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championship on next Wednesday's "Dynamite" in Winnipeg, Sammy Guevara will be going one-on-one with Action Andretti. Andretti has had several encounters with the J.A.S. over the past few months following his upset win over Jericho in December, and prevented Guevara from getting involved in Jericho's match with Ricky Starks at "AEW Revolution 2023" this past Sunday. Will Guevara be able to exact his retribution?

Following his win over Jack Cartwheel this past Tuesday on "AEW Dark", Konosuke Takeshita looks to score another victory over La Faccion Ingobernable's Preston Vance. Don Callis has had his eye on Takeshita for the past few weeks and recently approached him, offering his expertise and business card. Will Callis make an appearance during Takeshita's match tonight?

Nyla Rose will be going head-to-head with Riho. The two women have a storied history with one another, dating back to three years ago when they collided for the first time in singles action to crown the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion. While Riho may have come out on top during that bout, Rose later defeated her to become titleholder and has been accumulating wins on "Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" over the past few months. Which woman will come out on top?

Additionally, The Acclaimed will be in action tonight for the first time since losing their Four-Way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at "Revolution". "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry also has something on his mind following his victory over Christian Cage in the first-ever Final Burial match on Sunday. What will he have to say?